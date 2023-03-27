Expand / Collapse search
Binance and its founder sued by CFTC

Agency claims the crypto exchange and founder Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao skirted US law

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has sued major cryptocurrency exchange Binance along with executives, including founder and CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, accusing the defendants of willfully skirting U.S. law.

In a civil complaint filed Monday, the CFTC alleges Binance and Zhao violated numerous federal regulations – including operating an illegal digital assets derivatives exchange – and also charges the exchange's former chief compliance officer, Samual Lim, with aiding and abetting in the alleged violations.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao

Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer of Binance, attends the Viva Technology conference in Paris, France, June 16, 2022. (Benoit Tessier/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

According to the regulators, Binance, under Zhao's direction, instructed employees and customers to "circumvent compliance controls," failed to implement required procedures for preventing and flagging terrorist financing and money laundering, and operated as a contract or market execution facility without registering with the CFTC. 

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, is also accused of instructing its U.S.-based VIP customers to evade compliance controls after restricting U.S. customers from trading on the platform.

"Defendants’ alleged willful evasion of U.S. law is at the core of the Commission’s complaint against Binance," said Gretchen Lowe, CFTC’s Enforcement Division principal deputy director and chief counsel. "The defendants’ own emails and chats reflect that Binance’s compliance efforts have been a sham and Binance deliberately chose – over and over – to place profits over following the law."  

Binance logo

Binance, the world's largest crytocurrency exchange, was sued Monday by the CFTC for alleged regulatory violations. (Reuters Photos)

The CFTC is seeking civil monetary penalties, permanent trading and registration bans, and a permanent injunction against further regulatory violations in its action against the crypto platform.

Binance did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

The crypto giant and the industry at large have fallen under greater scrutiny from regulators following the collapse of Binance's one-time chief rival, FTX, in November.

Sam Bankman-Fried

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried attends a press conference at the FTX Arena in downtown Miami on June 4, 2021. FTX filed for bankruptcy in November, and Bankman-Fried faces a dozen federal charges linked to the cryto exchange's collapse. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The CFTC is not the only federal agency that has Binance under the microscope.

The Wall Street Journal reported late last year that long before FTX's downfall, the U.S. Department of Justice was investigating whether Binance had enabled money laundering, and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had asked Binance's U.S. affiliate for information on its operations.