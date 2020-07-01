Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Beyond Meat to sell patties in mainland China through Freshippo stores

Patties will also be available on Freshippo’s mobile app for delivery

close
Stew Leonard's President and CEO Stew Leonard on Memorial Day food sales and preventing meat shortages. video

Demand driving up meat prices: Supermarket chain CEO

Stew Leonard's President and CEO Stew Leonard on Memorial Day food sales and preventing meat shortages.

NEW YORK - Beyond Meat Inc said on Tuesday that it will launch retail sales of its plant-based burger patties in mainland China through Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s Freshippo markets.

Continue Reading Below

KFC, PIZZA HUT TO SELL BEYOND MEAT PRODUCTS AT RESTAURANTS IN CHINA

Sales will begin this weekend at 50 stores in Shanghai, with plans to expand to 48 more stores in Beijing and Hangzhou in September. The patties will also be available on Freshippo’s mobile app for delivery.

WHAT IS BEYOND MEAT?

Earlier in June, Yum China Holdings Inc introduced Beyond’s burgers for a limited time at some of its KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell locations.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BYNDBEYOND MEAT INC.146.43+12.45+9.29%
YUMYUM! BRANDS87.34+0.43+0.49%

The partnerships come as plant-based meat makers, including Beyond rival Impossible Foods, seek to tap into the potentially lucrative mainland China market.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS