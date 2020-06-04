Impossible Foods selling direct-to-consumer alternative meat

Impossible Foods meat alternatives are now available for nationwide shipping to consumers amid ongoing meat shortages.

Impossible Foods is shipping its plant-based burgers and patties direct to consumers in 48 sites via its website, in bulk, the startup announced Thursday.

The Redwood City, California-based maker of plant-based meat substitutes partnered with San Francisco-based food wholesaler Cheetah in April to sell its meatless patties in retail stores after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration temporarily updated its food- labeling guidelines to let food makers redistribute products meant for food service during the coronavirus crisis.

The Impossible plant-based patties cost between $49.99 for four, 12-ounce packages to $69.99 for a grilling pack of 20 quarter-pound patties.

Meat and pork producers like Tyson Foods and Smithfield Foods temporarily closed facilities in April to curb the spread of the virus after a number of employees tested positive. Since then, demand for vegan alternatives to beef and pork has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales of fresh meat alternatives went up 178.5 percent in the week ending May 23, while fresh meat sales increased 24.4 percent, according to market research firm Nielsen.

