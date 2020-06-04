Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Impossible Foods selling direct-to-consumer alternative meat

Plant-based meat is available for two-day shipping online

By FOXBusiness
close
Impossible Foods founder and CEO Pat Brown on coronavirus accelerating retail sales of plant-based products.video

Impossible Foods CEO: Coronavirus spiking plant-based meat demand

Impossible Foods founder and CEO Pat Brown on coronavirus accelerating retail sales of plant-based products.

Impossible Foods meat alternatives are now available for nationwide shipping to consumers amid ongoing meat shortages.

Continue Reading Below

Impossible Foods is shipping its plant-based burgers and patties direct to consumers in 48 sites via its website, in bulk, the startup announced Thursday.

Impossible Foods Inc. has been ramping up its production efforts during the COVID-19 crisis. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images) 

The Redwood City, California-based maker of plant-based meat substitutes partnered with San Francisco-based food wholesaler Cheetah in April to sell its meatless patties in retail stores after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration temporarily updated its food- labeling guidelines to let food makers redistribute products meant for food service during the coronavirus crisis.

WHAT IS IMPOSSIBLE FOODS?

The Impossible plant-based patties cost between $49.99 for four, 12-ounce packages to $69.99 for a grilling pack of 20 quarter-pound patties.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Meat and pork producers like Tyson Foods and Smithfield Foods temporarily closed facilities in April to curb the spread of the virus after a number of employees tested positive. Since then, demand for vegan alternatives to beef and pork has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales of fresh meat alternatives went up 178.5 percent in the week ending May 23, while fresh meat sales increased 24.4 percent, according to market research firm Nielsen.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS