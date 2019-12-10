These are the best companies to work in the US according to employees

Tech companies are considered some of the best places to work in America.

That’s according to career website Glassdoor’s annual list of the 100 Best Places to Work in 2020, ranking employers across industries including technology, health care, retail and manufacturing, the company revealed Tuesday.

The winners were ranked on their overall rating based on a five-point scale from 1 (very dissatisfied) to 5 (very satisfied) based on at least 75 reviews submitted anonymously on Glassdoor between Oct. 21 and Oct. 23. Only companies with more than 1,000 employees were considered for the list. Each company's ranking is determined based on Glassdoor's awards algorithm which is limited to one decimal point for reporting simplicity, though calculations extend beyond the 1,000th place to determine the final rank order.

"Tech continues to be the most dominant industry. One reason for that is there's been such fierce competition between tech employers to hire and retain talent by investing in their company culture and employees so they can get a leg up on the competition when retaining employees," Amanda Stansell, senior economics research analyst at Glassdoor, told FOX Business.

Three tech companies made the top 10. HubSpot, Inc. a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based developer and marketer of software products, ranked No. 1 on the list with a 4.6 rating. Employee managers trumpeted the companies’ diverse and inclusive work environment “where everyone can feel comfortable bringing their true selves to work,” according to Glassdoor. San Francisco-based DocuSign, another tech company that helps companies sign electronically on different devices, ranked No. 3 with a 4.6 rating. And Weston, Florida-based Ultimate Software, which developed a cloud-based human capital management software system for businesses, ranked No. 8 with a 4.5 rating.

The list of top 10 also included global consulting firm Bain & Company at No. 2 with a company rating of 4.6; West Coast-based chain In-N-Out Burger at No. 4 which also had a 4.6 company rating; and Chicago-based insurance company Sammons Financial Group at No. 5 with a 4.5 rating.

Other big-name tech companies – like Google – came in at No. 11 with a 4.5 company rating while professional career network LinkedIn came in at No. 12 with a 4.5 company rating. Microsoft placed No. 21 with a 4.4 rating and Facebook came in at 23rd, also with a 4.4 rating.

Here’s how other industries ranked on Glassdoor’s Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2020 list:

Retail

In the retail space, Trader Joe's was voted as one of the top supermarket companies at No. 14 on the list with a 4.5 rating, with Wegmans Food Markets at No. 30 with a 4.4 rating, and Costco taking the No. 55 spot with a 4.3 rating.

Manufacturing

Despite facing backlash for its e-cigarette devices associated with causing lung and health problems in teens, Juul Labs ranked among the top manufacturing companies at No. 31 with a 4.4 rating followed by E. & J. Gallo Winery at No. 41 on the list with a 4.4 rating.

Health care

Ohio-based health care software company CoverMyMeds came in at No. 15 (rated 4.5); with MD Anderson Cancer Center at No. 19 (with a 4.5 rating).

