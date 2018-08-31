In-N-Out Burger slam shows the left is intolerant: Varney

I like my fast food, well, fast. When I want a burger, I don't need a lot of choice. I just want it now.

So, on the West Coast I go to In-N-Out Burger, a well-run chain that does what its name says: you're in and out fast.

But that’s not good enough for California Democrats. Oh no. In-N-Out Burger has committed the unpardonable sin of giving money to pro-business groups and the Republican Party – the horror! On Wednesday, Eric Bauman, California Democrat Party Chairman, called for a boycott. By Thursday, the Democrats were back-pedaling fast, saying the boycott call was "just Mr. Bauman's personal view".

Too late.

The left has again shown its hostility to business. But it is more than just hostility to business: In-N-Out Burger puts Bible verses on its packaging and was founded 70 years ago on Christian principles. Oh, that’s going too far...boycott.

This reminds me of Chick-fil-A, the fast food chain that also displays Bible verses, and also, by the way, puts out a tasty product, served with a smile. When they opened their first outlet in New York City, the far left mayor, Bill De Blasio, called for a boycott. Imagine that...the mayor of the largest city in the United States, rejecting new business? There's been a line out the door ever since his honor told New Yorkers not to go near the place.

The In-N-Out Burger and Chick-fil-A stories may seem trivial and local. But they show a lot about the fierceness of politics today. They show that the left is intolerant. They have no time for business, which produces paychecks. In California and New York, profit is a dirty word, even though both economies desperately need the money that business generates.

And they have no time for Christianity. I ask you, honestly...Who are the real haters in America today?