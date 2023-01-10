Bed Bath & Beyond taps new restructuring adviser as bankruptcy looms

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has brought on turnaround consultant AlixPartners as its new restructuring adviser as the troubled home goods retailer prepares for a likely bankruptcy, according to sources familiar with the matter.

BED BATH & BEYOND SALES SINK, WILL CLOSE 150 STORES

The company has also been working with law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP and investment banker Lazard Ltd. on restructuring efforts and last week said it is considering all options, including a bankruptcy filing, to battle its declining cash and dropping revenue.

AlixPartners replaced Berkeley Research Group LLC (BRG), a consulting firm Bed Bath & Beyond had been working with since the middle of last year, the sources said.

A representative for Bed Bath & Beyond declined to comment on AlixPartners's hire and added that it has a team "internally and externally with proven experience in helping companies successfully navigate complex situations and become stronger."

BED BATH & BEYOND’S DAY OF RECKONING

Bed Bath & Beyond

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 2.07 +0.45 +27.78% LAZ LAZARD LTD. 37.21 +0.47 +1.28%

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

AlixPartners declined to comment. BRG didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment.