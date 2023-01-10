Bed Bath & Beyond taps new restructuring adviser as bankruptcy looms
The home goods retailer hired AlixPartners in advance of a likely bankruptcy filing
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has brought on turnaround consultant AlixPartners as its new restructuring adviser as the troubled home goods retailer prepares for a likely bankruptcy, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The company has also been working with law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP and investment banker Lazard Ltd. on restructuring efforts and last week said it is considering all options, including a bankruptcy filing, to battle its declining cash and dropping revenue.
AlixPartners replaced Berkeley Research Group LLC (BRG), a consulting firm Bed Bath & Beyond had been working with since the middle of last year, the sources said.
A representative for Bed Bath & Beyond declined to comment on AlixPartners's hire and added that it has a team "internally and externally with proven experience in helping companies successfully navigate complex situations and become stronger."
Bed Bath & Beyond
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BBBY
|BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
|2.07
|+0.45
|+27.78%
|LAZ
|LAZARD LTD.
|37.21
|+0.47
|+1.28%
AlixPartners declined to comment. BRG didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment.