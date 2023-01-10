Bed Bath & Beyond sales sink, will close 150 stores

Bed Bath & Beyond reported a loss in the third quarter on Tuesday but made no mention of shutting down the business, following a week of rumors swirling around a possible bankruptcy.

Net sales of $1.259 billion slipped 33%, primarily driven by a comparable sales decline of 32% and a 70% drop in customer traffic.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 1.94 +0.32 +19.44%

US AND JAPAN FORM TASK FORCE TO PROMOTE HUMAN RIGHTS IN SUPPLY CHAINS

As part of the new plan, the retailer will close 150 of its locations by the end of fiscal 2022 and has also initiated incremental cost reductions of approximately $80 million to $100 million, including overhead expense and headcount. The company is now on track to deliver roughly $500 million in yearly savings.

Bed Bath & Beyond

The stock has lost 90% of its value over the past 12 months and is trading in the $1 range.

Sue Gove, president and CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond, said in the release the retailer implemented a turnaround plan at the beginning of the third quarter, "following a period when our merchandise and strategy had veered away."

SMALL BUSINESS OPTIMISM DIPPED IN DECEMBER: NFIB

"Although we moved quickly and effectively to change the assortment and other merchandising and marketing strategies, inventory was constrained and we did not achieve our goals," she continued. "We will continue to rebalance our assortment toward national brands and refine our owned brands mix to reflect the deep understanding of our customer."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We are implementing our plan expeditiously while managing our financial position in a changing landscape," she added.