Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars on news of collaboration with Kroger

Bed Bath & Beyond saw its stock price surge more than 80% in extended trading on Tuesday following the news that the housewares box store would be teaming up with supermarket giant Kroger in a collaboration.

Bed Bath & Beyond opened at $15.57 per share and remained relatively flat throughout the day, closing at $16.75. But after the closing bell – and the announcement – BBBY hit $30.62 within the next hour.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND, INC. 16.75 +1.47 +9.62% KR THE KROGER CO. 40.70 +0.25 +0.62%

Kroger saw a rise of its own. After a day of mixed trading, the stock initially took a dive after hours before climbing from a close of $40.74 to more than $41.00.

The nationwide grocer said in a press release that it would be teaming up with Bed Bath & Beyond to expand its home, wellness, and baby products both in Kroger stores and online at Kroger.com.

"Many of life's special moments revolve around a meal," Kroger senior vice president and chief merchant and marketing officer Stuart Aitken said in a statement announcing the partnership. "This collaboration will bring Bed Bath & Beyond as well as buybuy Baby products to our e-commerce and in-store experiences, expanding the ways we can help celebrate those first homes, moves to college, growing families and more. Now, when visiting a family member's new home, loved ones can surprise them with a meal and a new set of dishes to serve it on in one convenient shopping experience."

"Our collaboration with an exceptional retailer like Kroger underscores Bed Bath & Beyond's authority in the home and baby categories," said Mark Tritton, Bed Bath & Beyond's President and CEO. "Today's announcement is a key milestone, bringing Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy Baby products to reach more customers than ever before. Our product assortment combined with Kroger's customer base will present extensive opportunities for current and future customers."