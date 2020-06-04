Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Auto

AutoNation cuts 3,500 workers for good

The nation's largest auto dealer is becoming a digital player

By FOXBusiness
close
Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia on jobless claims numbers, extending the Payroll Protection Program and reopening the US amid coronavirus. video

Labor secretary on coronavirus recovery: US has opportunity to return 'millions' of jobs in next few weeks

Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia on jobless claims numbers, extending the Payroll Protection Program and reopening the US amid coronavirus.

AutoNation, the country’s largest auto dealer, is eliminating 3,500 workers, about 50 percent of them furloughed due to the coronavirus.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
ANAUTONATION41.80-0.48-1.14%

Marc Cannon, executive vice president, confirmed to FOX Business the impacted employees were part of the initial 7,000 furloughed as efforts were made to become more nimble.

“The actions are a result of a successful move to digital and store efficiencies,” Cannon explained.

OVER 1.87M AMERICANS FILED FOR UNEMPLOYMENT LAST WEEK AS STATES EASE CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS

The cuts come as U.S. unemployment rockets to historical highs as the COVID-19 pandemic shut most businesses entirely in March. Reopenings are gradually taking place across the country.

Americans filing for unemployment benefits totaled 1.88 million, according to the Labor Department’s report on Thursday. Continuing claims settled at 21.5 million, a slight increase from the prior data.

The jobs report for May will be released Friday and economists expect losses to number around 8 million. While severe, that is less than April’s 20+ million. The unemployment rate is expected to climb to 19.8 percent.

Shares of AutoNation were little changed on Thursday and have fallen over 14 percent this year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS