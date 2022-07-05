Expand / Collapse search
AstraZeneca to buy biotech firm TeneoTwo for up to $1.27 billion

AstraZeneca is expected to close its deal with TeneoTwo in the third quarter of this year

AstraZeneca agreed to acquire biotechnology firm TeneoTwo Inc in a deal worth up to $1.27 billion on Tuesday, in a move to bolster its roster of therapies to treat blood cancers.

At the heart of the deal is the U.S.-based company's early stage experimental treatment for a form of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer that involves the growth of abnormal white blood cells that can lead to the emergence of tumours.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker - whose key blood cancer drug Calquence generated sales of more than $1.2 billion last year - plans to acquire all outstanding equity of TeneoTwo for an upfront payment of $100 million, with additional milestone-related payments of up to $1.17 billion.

TeneoTwo's experimental drug, TNB-486, belongs to a class of bispecific antibodies that are engineered to redirect the immune system to recognise and kill cancer cells.

Astrazeneca headquarters

The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., March 22, 2021.  (REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski)

It is currently in a phase 1 trial in patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, who have received 2 or more previous lines of therapy.

Building exterior of AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca, the biopharmaceutical company, has resumed clinical trials after being cleared by federal health regulators to do so, the company said Friday.  (iStock)

The transaction is likely to close in the third quarter of this year and is not expected to impact AstraZeneca's 2022 outlook, the London-listed company said.

TeneoTwo Inc was spun off from Teneobio, which was bought by U.S. biotechnology company Amgen last year.