Can coffee cause cancer?
Coffee does contain a possible carcinogen, a chemical called acrylamide, that has been shown to raise the risk of cancer in animal studies. But just how much acrylamide can increase your cancer risk from coffee?
Coffee does contain a possible carcinogen, a chemical called acrylamide, that has been shown to raise the risk of cancer in animal studies. But just how much acrylamide can increase your cancer risk from coffee?
U.S. regulators are warning consumers to avoid 65 bogus products hawked on the internet with false claims that they can cure, treat or prevent cancer.
Several British hospitals say they are having major computer problems as the result of an apparent cyberattack.
Several British hospitals say they are having major computer problems as the result of an apparent cyberattack.
U.S. regulators are warning consumers to avoid 65 bogus products hawked on the internet with false claims that they can cure, treat or prevent cancer.