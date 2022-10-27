Apple tops revenue estimates, misses on iPhone, iPad net sales

Apple on Thursday topped estimates on fourth-quarter revenue and earnings per share while its net sales for a few of its main operating segments missed them.

The iPhone maker posted $90.1 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, beating the $88.90 billion estimated by Refinitiv analysts and rising 8% from the same period last year.

Net income came in at $20.72 billion, compared to $20.55 billion a year ago. According to Apple, the fourth-quarter earnings per share was $1.29, two cents above analyst estimates.

"Our record September quarter results continue to demonstrate our ability to execute effectively in spite of a challenging and volatile macroeconomic backdrop," Apple CFO Luca Maestri said in a statement.

Apple’s net sales for three of its operating segments – iPhone, iPad and services – were below estimates.

The company reported $42.63 billion in fourth-quarter iPhone net sales, slightly lower than analysts’ estimate of $43.21 billion. This year’s fourth-quarter iPhone net sales rose from the same period in 2021, when it reported $38.87 billion for the segment.

IPad net sales for the fourth quarter were $7.17 billion, compared to the $7.94 billion estimated by analysts. They were down from $8.25 billion in the same quarter last year.

The company said $19.19 billion in net sales were generated by its services segment. Analysts had estimated Apple would report $20.10 billion.

Apple’s Mac net sales were $11.51 billion, while its wearables, home and accessories net sales were $9.65 billion. Both topped what analysts were anticipating for the quarter.

"This quarter capped another record-breaking year for Apple, with revenue growing over $28 billion and operating cash flow up $18 billion versus last year," Maestri said.

For Apple's fiscal year, the company reported $394.3 billion in revenue, an 8% increase on the prior year.

