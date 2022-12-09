Expand / Collapse search
Foxconn invests $500M in India business as Apple reconsiders China production

Apple supplier Foxconn putting more money into existing India plant

Hudson Institute Chinese Strategy director Michael Pillsbury explores the reports about Apple moving production out of China on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’ video

Apple has invested ‘heavily’ in China as their best friend: Michael Pillsbury

Hudson Institute Chinese Strategy director Michael Pillsbury explores the reports about Apple moving production out of China on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’

Apple’s main iPhone manufacturer Foxconn has expanded its efforts to cut its dependency on China and invested $500 million this week to bolster an existing plant in India.

The investment revealed in a Taiwan stock exchange filing Thursday, shows that Foxconn is investing more heavily in its Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited operation, a Bloomberg reporter first announced.

Foxconn

The logo of Foxconn is seen outside the company's building in Taipei, Taiwan Nov. 10, 2022. (REUTERS/Ann Wang / Reuters Photos)

APPLE LOOKING TO MOVE IPHONE PRODUCTION OUT OF CHINA IN WAKE OF VIOLENT WORKER PROTESTS: REPORT

The Foxconn news comes one week after reports said that Apple was looking to cut ties with China in the wake of violent worker protests, unpredictable COVID policies and years of supply chain issues following the COVID pandemic.

The Taiwanese manufacturer appears to be making the leap as well by expanding its chip making factories in the South Asian market, particularly in India, where some project that Apple will look to house a top iPhone hub by 2025, reported TechCrunch Thursday.

India already is the world’s second-largest market for iPhone production, with China coming in as number one, and it is unclear to what extent Apple will look to cut ties with the Chinese market. 

Apple China

Security personnel in protective clothing attack a man during protest Nov. 23, 2022, at the factory compound operated by Foxconn Technology Group, which runs the world's biggest Apple iPhone factory in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan province. (AP Photo / AP Newsroom)

CHINA'S FACTORY ACTIVITY DROPS AMID RENEWED COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

J.P. Morgan in September reportedly projected that Apple will expand India’s manufacturing capacity to produce 25% of all iPhones by 2025.

Other Asian nations like Vietnam are also set to see a boost in production as the top tech company diverts production from China, and analysts project Hanoi will handle 20% of all iPad and Apple Watch productions and 65% of AirPods by 2025, according to TechCrunch.

However, Apple’s top manufacturer is apparently making sure it is not left in the dust while the tech giant makes changes to where its products are manufactured.

Truck with materials in the back drives in front of the Foxconn sign

A truck passes by a compound of the electronics manufacturer Foxconn, which is under strict access control to prevent Covid-19, in Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong province Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.  (AH CHI/ Feature China/Future Publishing via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Foxconn also signed an agreement with the Indian government in September to develop a $20 billion semiconductor plant in western India, reports said earlier this year.   

FOX Business could not immediately reach Foxconn for comment.