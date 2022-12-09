Foxconn invests $500M in India business as Apple reconsiders China production

Apple’s main iPhone manufacturer Foxconn has expanded its efforts to cut its dependency on China and invested $500 million this week to bolster an existing plant in India.

The investment revealed in a Taiwan stock exchange filing Thursday, shows that Foxconn is investing more heavily in its Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited operation, a Bloomberg reporter first announced.

The Foxconn news comes one week after reports said that Apple was looking to cut ties with China in the wake of violent worker protests, unpredictable COVID policies and years of supply chain issues following the COVID pandemic.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 142.65 +1.71 +1.21%

The Taiwanese manufacturer appears to be making the leap as well by expanding its chip making factories in the South Asian market, particularly in India, where some project that Apple will look to house a top iPhone hub by 2025, reported TechCrunch Thursday.

India already is the world’s second-largest market for iPhone production, with China coming in as number one, and it is unclear to what extent Apple will look to cut ties with the Chinese market.

J.P. Morgan in September reportedly projected that Apple will expand India’s manufacturing capacity to produce 25% of all iPhones by 2025.

Other Asian nations like Vietnam are also set to see a boost in production as the top tech company diverts production from China, and analysts project Hanoi will handle 20% of all iPad and Apple Watch productions and 65% of AirPods by 2025, according to TechCrunch.

However, Apple’s top manufacturer is apparently making sure it is not left in the dust while the tech giant makes changes to where its products are manufactured.

Foxconn also signed an agreement with the Indian government in September to develop a $20 billion semiconductor plant in western India, reports said earlier this year.

FOX Business could not immediately reach Foxconn for comment.