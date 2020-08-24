Apple stock split prompts Dow shake-up
Salesforce.com, Amgen and Honeywell will join the Dow Jones Industrial Average
The Dow Jones Industrial Average will look a lot different when the market opens for trading on Monday, August 31st.
Apple's 4-1 stock split, will reduce the tech representation, the team at S&P Dow Jones Indices announced late Monday, noting the new members will help "offset that reduction" and better reflect modern industries.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AAPL
|APPLE INC.
|503.43
|+5.95
|+1.20%
APPLE'S STOCK CLIMBS TO NEW RECORD AHEAD OF STOCK SPLIT
"They also help diversify the index by removing overlap between companies of similar scope and adding new types of businesses that better reflect the American economy."
Here's a look at the Dow's soon-to-be newest members and those that will be saying farewell.
Salesforce.com will replace Exxon Mobil Corp.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|CRM
|SALESFORCE.COM
|208.46
|+0.93
|+0.45%
|XOM
|EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
|42.22
|+1.21
|+2.95%
Amgen Inc. will replace Pfizer Inc.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AMGN
|AMGEN INC.
|235.57
|-2.07
|-0.87%
|PFE
|PFIZER INC.
|38.84
|-0.04
|-0.10%
Honeywell International Inc. will replace Raytheon Technologies Corp.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|HON
|HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
|159.37
|+1.87
|+1.19%
|RTX
|RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORP
|61.88
|+1.61
|+2.67%
Apple shares, which recently lifted the company to a market value north of $2 trillion, have soared over 74% this year.
This is a developing story.