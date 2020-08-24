Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Apple stock split prompts Dow shake-up

Salesforce.com, Amgen and Honeywell will join the Dow Jones Industrial Average

close
Apple makes history as the first U.S. company to reach a $2 trillion market cap. video

Apple becomes first US company to hit $2T valuation mark

Apple makes history as the first U.S. company to reach a $2 trillion market cap.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average will look a lot different when the market opens for trading on Monday, August 31st.

Continue Reading Below

Apple's 4-1 stock split, will reduce the tech representation, the team at S&P Dow Jones Indices announced late Monday, noting the new members will help "offset that reduction" and better reflect modern industries.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AAPLAPPLE INC.503.43+5.95+1.20%

APPLE'S STOCK CLIMBS TO NEW RECORD AHEAD OF STOCK SPLIT

"They also help diversify the index by removing overlap between companies of similar scope and adding new types of businesses that better reflect the American economy."

Here's a look at the Dow's soon-to-be newest members and those that will be saying farewell.

Salesforce.com will replace Exxon Mobil Corp.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
CRMSALESFORCE.COM208.46+0.93+0.45%
XOMEXXON MOBIL CORPORATION42.22+1.21+2.95%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Amgen Inc. will replace Pfizer Inc.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AMGNAMGEN INC.235.57-2.07-0.87%
PFEPFIZER INC.38.84-0.04-0.10%

Honeywell International Inc. will replace Raytheon Technologies Corp.  

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
HONHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.159.37+1.87+1.19%
RTXRAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORP61.88+1.61+2.67%

Apple shares, which recently lifted the company to a market value north of $2 trillion, have soared over 74% this year.

This is a developing story. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS