Apple stock split prompts Dow shake-up

The Dow Jones Industrial Average will look a lot different when the market opens for trading on Monday, August 31st.

Apple's 4-1 stock split, will reduce the tech representation, the team at S&P Dow Jones Indices announced late Monday, noting the new members will help "offset that reduction" and better reflect modern industries.

"They also help diversify the index by removing overlap between companies of similar scope and adding new types of businesses that better reflect the American economy."

Here's a look at the Dow's soon-to-be newest members and those that will be saying farewell.

Salesforce.com will replace Exxon Mobil Corp.

Amgen Inc. will replace Pfizer Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. will replace Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Apple shares, which recently lifted the company to a market value north of $2 trillion, have soared over 74% this year.

