Apple hits $3T in market value, first for US company

Apple became the first company to hit $3 trillion in market value on Monday.

The maker of iPhones and Macs crossed the mark in the afternoon session on the first trading day of 2022. Shares crossed above $182.85. Apple's current market cap is greater than the bottom 184 companies in the S&P 500 combined, according to the Dow Jones Market Data Group.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 181.85 +4.29 +2.41% SP500 S&P 500 4786.04 +19.86 +0.42%

Last month, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives called the forthcoming milestone a "watershed event" and notes the "company continues to prove the doubters wrong with the renaissance of growth story playing out in Cupertino," according to a research note.

BEZOS RESPONDS HOURS AFTER WAREHOUSE TORNADO TRAGEDY

In October, Apple CEO Tim Cook said demand for Apple products was strong despite what he described as "larger than expected supply constraints." Cook said the supply issues cost the company an estimated $6 billion. The company reported iPhone revenue of $38.87 billion, falling short of the $41.51 billion that analysts expected.

INFLATION HITS 39 YEAR HIGH

Ives also adds sales of the iPhone 13 are pacing stronger than expected with an estimated 40 million devices sold during the holiday season despite the global chip shortage. Demand should remains strong into 2022 in both the U.S. and China.

Ives, who rates the stock an outperform, sees shares hitting $200 or perhaps even $225.

Constellation Research founder and Chairman Ray Wang shares Ives' view about the trajectory of the stock.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"This is basically the iPhone factoring, the refresh of the Mac with the M1 chip all the other product derivatives that are coming the services businesses that is on the backend and then you can add potentially a car and potentially the glasses that are coming up," he told FOX Business, adding that new products could shift the stock to the $4 trillion mark down the road.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 333.61 -2.71 -0.81%

Next up, Microsoft. Its value is trading around $2.5 trillion.

The original article published 12/13/21 has been updated.