Anthropic files confidentially for IPO

Artificial intelligence (AI) giant Anthropic said on Monday it had confidentially filed for its U.S. initial public offering, as the AI heavyweight looks to beat archrival OpenAI to the IPO market.

The much-awaited IPO comes as Elon Musk's SpaceX is expected to launch its roadshow on June 4, with the rocket and satellite maker likely to target raising about $75 billion at a valuation of roughly $1.75 trillion.

Wall Street is betting 2026 could be a breakout year for the U.S. IPO market, underpinned by a strong pipeline of high-profile private companies and pent-up demand for new listings.

Goldman Sachs predicted earlier this year that proceeds from U.S. IPOs could vault to a record $160 billion in 2026, should the marquee names go public this year.

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Here is an overview of some of the mega IPOs expected in 2026:

Anthropic

AI heavyweight Anthropic revealed it had confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, setting the stage for what could ​become a watershed moment for Wall Street's AI frenzy.

Anthropic, which operates AI chatbot Claude, last raised $65 billion at a post-money valuation of $965 billion in late May, putting it ahead of rival OpenAI.

The company said in a post on its website that the move "gives us the option to go public after the SEC completes its review. The proposed initial public offering will depend on market conditions and other factors."

Anthropic added that it hasn't set the number of shares to be offered and the share price yet.

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SpaceX

Elon Musk's SpaceX filed publicly for its hotly anticipated U.S. initial public offering last month, moving the firm closer to what could be the biggest stock market flotation ever.

SpaceX has accelerated its ⁠IPO timeline, with a roadshow launch targeted for ​June 4 and the share sale as early as June 11, Reuters reported last week, citing people familiar with the matter.

In February, SpaceX acquired Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI in a record-setting deal, unifying his AI and space ambitions by combining the company with the maker of the Grok chatbot.

If SpaceX raises $75 billion, it would be the world's largest IPO, eclipsing oil major Saudi Aramco's 2019 listing.

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OpenAI

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is preparing to confidentially file for a U.S. initial public offering and aiming for a speedy IPO, Reuters reported last month, citing a source familiar with the matter.

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OpenAI is targeting going public as early as September and is ​working with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley on a draft IPO prospectus that it plans to ​file with the regulators soon, Reuters reported at the time.

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The ⁠Sam Altman-led company was laying the groundwork to go public in an offering that could value it at up to $1 trillion, Reuters reported in October.

Reuters contributed to this report.