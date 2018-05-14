Another high-profile Tesla executive departs

Tesla will have to meet its production goals without some high-profile executives, as Matthew Schwall, who had been the director of field performance engineering at Tesla, announced his departure from the company to join rival Waymo, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg TSLA TESLA INC. 300.33 -0.73 -0.24%

This comes shortly after Tesla's senior vice president of engineering, Doug Field, said he would step away from the company to spend more time with his family.

Tesla has struggled to ramp up its Model 3 output for months, with the company now saying it will reach its Model 3 production goal of 5,000 a week by the end of the second quarter.

Schwall was Tesla’s main technical contact with U.S. safety investigators. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating multiple crashes involving Tesla vehicles.