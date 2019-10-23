Another Brexit bust as can gets kicked again

Another Brexit deadline, another promise broken.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he'd "rather be dead in a ditch" than ask for another delay from the European Union.

Guess what? He was forced to ask for a three-month extension by law, ditch be damned, Mr. Johnson has been unable to fast track his divorce plan through parliament.

This never-ending soap opera that has angered and frustrated the British people may be in the hands of voters again, not in a second referendum but in a general election.

If the European Union grants an extension to Jan. 31, 2020, the prime minister says he will call for a general election in an effort to break the stalemate in the House of Commons.

In theory, Johnson believes his Conservative Party could win back more seats and give him the majority he needs to finally get his Brexit plan across the line.

But it is fraught with danger, as Theresa May found out, a general election can backfire and Johnson could even see his party replaced by the opposition Labor party.

When asked about the latest Brexit developments, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker replied "a waste of time, a waste of energy." It’s hard to disagree.

