American Tower Slapped With U.S. Subpoena on Tax Accounting

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) said it received a subpoena on Thursday from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requesting certain documents related to its tax accounting and reporting from 2007 to the present.

In a filing with the SEC, the Boston-based maker of wireless and broadcast infrastructure said it intends to cooperate fully with the investigation.

Continue Reading Below

American Tower declined nearly 8% in the premarkets, but recovered some of those losses and was recently down 4.45% to $51.96