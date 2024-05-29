Expand / Collapse search
American Airlines
Published

American Airlines sued for racial discrimination for removing Black men from flight

The plaintiffs say they were clearly discriminated against because only Black men were asked to step off the plane following a body odor complaint

American Airlines has been hit with a racial discrimination lawsuit for temporarily removing eight Black men from a flight after a White flight attendant complained of the body odor of a passenger.

The complaint filed in a federal court in Brooklyn by three of the men says they were asked to step off a flight from Phoenix to New York City in January for an hour and a half, and claims the passengers removed were clearly discriminated against because none of them smelled bad and they were all Black. 

An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max takes off on a test flight from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, on Dec. 2, 2020.

American Airlines has been sued for racial discrimination after asking eight Black passengers to step off a flight temporarily following a body odor complaint. (COOPER NEILL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The plaintiffs called the ordeal "traumatic, upsetting, scary, humiliating, and degrading."

The men accused the airline of violating a Civil War-era law banning race discrimination in contracts. They are seeking unspecified damages for pain and suffering and punitive damages for "malicious, willful ... and reckless conduct."

American Airlines said in a statement it was investigating the matter, and that the claims did not reflect the company's values.

"We take all claims of discrimination very seriously and want our customers to have a positive experience when they choose to fly with us," the airline said.

American Airlines plane in Austin, Texas

An American Airlines flight is seen ahead of departure at the Austin Bergstrom International Airport on Jan. 15 in Austin, Texas. Three Black men are suing the airline for racial discrimination after they and five other Black men were asked to step o (Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Susan Huhta, a lawyer for the three plaintiffs, said in a statement that the incident was part of a "disturbing history" of allegations that American discriminates against Black passengers.

Last month, NPR and other outlets reported that a Black retired judge from Chicago had filed a complaint with American saying she was blocked from using a first-class bathroom on a flight even though she had a first-class ticket.

And in separate incidents last year, track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson and musician David Ryan Harris, who are Black, said on social media that they were falsely accused of wrongdoing by American flight attendants.

Sha’Carri Richardson compete in a race

Sha’Carri Richardson competes in the Women's 100 Meters during the Weltklasse Zurich 2022, part of the 2022 Diamond League series at Stadion Letzigrund on September 08, 2022 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Richardson said she was removed from a plane for allegedly harassing an attendant, and Harris said he was suspected of child trafficking while traveling with his biracial children. The airline apologized to Harris and said Richardson was booked on a different flight.

In 2017, the NAACP urged Black travelers not to fly American, citing what it said were a series of racially-based incidents. The civil rights organization withdrew its advisory after the airline agreed to update its policies and train employees on implicit bias.

Reuters contributed to this report.