American Airlines says sabotage incident involved one individual

American Airlines released an update after authorities arrested one of the airline’s mechanics on Thursday with charges of sabotage.

The long-term employee is allegedly accused of disabling the navigation system earlier this summer of a flight out of Miami International Airport to the Bahamas with 150 people on board.

American Airlines said the incident was “extremely serious” involving one individual who was discovered before the aircraft took off.

The culprit is reportedly a 60-year-old mechanic who was frustrated with stalled union contract negotiations. According to the airline, this was a one-off incident that was caught in time before any damage was done.

