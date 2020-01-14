American Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max flight cancellations through early June

American Airlines announced Tuesday it is extending cancelations of flights on Boeing 737 Max aircraft through early June.

Continue Reading Below

The nation’s largest air carrier said 140 flights per day will be canceled through June 3. American flies the second largest number of Boeing Max jets (24), which makes it the second only to Southwest which flies 34, and has 76 on order from the Chicago-based airplane maker.

The beleaguered Max, Boeing’s best-selling aircraft, has been grounded worldwide since March 2019 following two fatal crashes involving the jet. An Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed in March killing 157 people, and in October, a Lion Air Max jet crashed off the coast of Indonesia killing 189 people.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.