Southwest Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max flight cancellations into June

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday it would extend cancellations of 737 MAX flights through June 6, as the grounding of the Boeing Co jet threatens to impact the upcoming U.S. summer travel season.

Southwest, the largest operator of MAX airplanes worldwide, said the revision would remove roughly 330 weekday flights from its total peak-day schedule of more than 4,000 daily flights.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

