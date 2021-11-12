AMC theaters now accepting cryptocurrencies

AMC Entertainment is now accepting more forms of payment at its theaters.

It will now accept cryptocurrencies when making online purchases.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin.

The company had previously announced plans to accept cryptocurrencies by the end of the year for online ticket and concessions purchases.

AMC CEO Adam Aron made the announcement official early Friday morning via Twitter.

Earlier in the week, the company said third quarter revenue came in at $763.2 million, up from $119.5 million for the same period a year ago, with admissions revenue totaling $425.1 million, up from $62.9 million a year ago.

AMC REVENUE JUMPS AS MOVIE THEATER CHAIN WELCOMES BACK 40M VISITORS IN THIRD QUARTER

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC 39.46 +1.17 +3.06%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

AMC narrowed its third quarter net losses from $905.8 million a year ago, or $8.41 per share, to a loss of $224.2 million, or 44 cents per share, an improvement of $681.6 million.