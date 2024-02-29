Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Movies
Published

AMC gives Taylor Swift, Beyonce credit for 'literally all' of its quarterly growth

Swift and Beyonce both released highly anticipated concert movies in 2023

close
Actor Neal McDonough discusses how faith-based movies are increasing in popularity on ‘The Bottom Line.’ video

America wants different movies to see with their family: Neal McDonough

Actor Neal McDonough discusses how faith-based movies are increasing in popularity on ‘The Bottom Line.’

AMC Entertainment’s chief executive gave pop stars Taylor Swift and Beyoncé credit for the movie theater operator reporting fourth-quarter gains in its top and bottom lines.

CEO Adam Aron said, "literally all of that increase in AMC’s revenue and all of that increase in AMC’s adjusted EBITDA is attributable to our having shown [Swift and Beyoncé’s] two concert movies in our theaters in the U.S. and internationally."

The movie theater operator said its fourth-quarter revenue rose 11.5% year over year to hit $1.1 billion. Meanwhile, its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $42.5 million, 193% higher than the same three-month period in 2022.

A bag of poporn with the AMC theaters logo in the background

A popcorn and AMC Theatres logo displayed on a screen in the background. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Our praise for Taylor Swift and for Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has no limit," Aron said.

TAYLOR SWIFT, BEYONCE, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN TOURS FINANCIALLY DOMINATED IN 2023

Swift released her "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" in mid-October. That was followed about seven weeks later by Beyoncé’s "Renaissance: A film by Beyoncé" making its official debut.

Beyonce and Taylor Swift

(L-R) Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Taylor Swift attend the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS) / Getty Images)

The two concert films didn’t just drive a boost to the company’s fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA. They "caused AMC’s U.S. market share to noticeably rise" to "well more than 50% higher than our market share normally," Aron said. 

AMC reported its quarterly net loss narrowed to $182 million.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT 4.33 -0.66 -13.21%

He told analysts and investors the wider movie theater industry also saw benefits from Swift and Beyoncé "as just these two films represented fully one ninth of the complete fourth-quarter domestic industry-wide box office."

Taylor Swift in a tassle/gold bodysuit on stage performing during the Eras Tour

Tickets to Taylor Swift's illustrious Eras Tour in the United States were nearly impossible to acquire. After the tour went on sale, it broke records on Ticketmaster. (Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management / Getty Images)

Swift’s "Eras Tour" film, at nearly $261.66 million globally, has generated more ticket sales than any other concert film in history. "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" has brought in $43.99 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

THE ‘SWIFT LIFT': HOW TAYLOR SWIFT IS BOOSTING THE ECONOMY

The two films marked AMC’s first foray into serving as the distributor instead of just an exhibitor – and AMC indicated it is something it will continue to do.

"Our phones have been ringing off the hook, and I can confirm to you today that we are now in constant touch with others who are seeking that AMC also distributes the movies of more world-class musical artists for later in 2024 and/or 2025," Aron said.

AMC Entertainment

The CEO of AMC, which saw $4.8 billion in revenues and $396.6 million in net losses for the year, also noted potential in other areas for "alternate content."

LYFT RIDES BOOSTED BY TAYLOR SWIFT, BEYONCE, SPORTING EVENTS IN 2023

"We could look to comedy, we could look to sports," he said. "There has to be ways to create alternate content that will not replace what Hollywood’s doing, but will augment what Hollywood is doing by filling some of those empty seats that are just sitting there waiting to be filled."