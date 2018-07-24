Amazon Prime Now delivery from Whole Foods launches in New York City, Miami

Amazon announced Tuesday that it launched Prime Now delivery services from Whole Foods Markets in select areas of New York City – beginning with lower Manhattan and Brooklyn – as well as parts of Long Island, New York and Florida, including Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Palm Beach.

The e-commerce behemoth launched the service earlier this year, and said it will expand to additional neighborhoods in New York City and across the U.S. throughout 2018.

Prime members can shop from produce, bakery, dairy, meat, seafood, floral and everyday staples from Whole Foods Market, as well as select alcohol daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Delivery can take place in as little as an hour, according to the company.

Customers can shop online or by using the Prime Now app.