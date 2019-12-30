Alphabet, Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway among Barron’s 2020 stock picks

Stocks in this Article GOOGL ALPHABET INC. $1,339.71 -14.93 (-1.10%) BRK.A BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. $338,750.00 -170.02 (-0.05%) VIAC VIACOMCBS INC. $41.48 -0.28 (-0.67%) CMCSA COMCAST CORP. $45.18 +0.08 (+0.18%)

Continue Reading Below

A new year means a new chance to make a profit from the stock market. Barron's associate editor Andrew Bary joined FOX Business’ “The Claman Countdown” to give his stock picks for 2020.

Bary said he’s looking at Google parent Alphabet and called it “a phenomenal company.” He said it’s “trading at pretty reasonable valuation” and “concerns about antitrust are overblown.” He said Alphabet is a better pick than Apple because “Alphabet earnings are growing much more quickly.”

FIDELITY MUTUAL FUND GURU PETER LYNCH: MARKET WILL BE HIGHER IN 10 YEARS

Bary named Warren Buffet-owned Berkshire Hathaway as another good pick for 2020.

He said the businesses within Berkshire Hathaway, such as Geico and Burlington Northern Railroad, are promising.

Bary also said recently merged ViacomCBS is “at a favorite” and “very inexpensively priced.”

THE 10 BIGGEST STOCK WINNERS OF THE LAST DECADE

“ViacomCBS is a content factory, enormous amount of programming,” he said. “I think potentially Apple might be interested in buying the company down the road.”

Bary said Comcast will be a good pick as well going into the new year.

“Their best business now is broadband, which is high-speed Internet connection through the home,” he said. “It's much better than the traditional cable TV business.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Other top stock picks from Barron’s include Royal Dutch Shell, Pfizer and Anthem. See the full list on Barrons.com.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS