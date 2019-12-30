Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Alphabet, Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway among Barron’s 2020 stock picks

Barron's Andrew Bary on how to boost your portfolio in new year

By FOXBusiness
close
Barron's associate editor Andrew Bary looks back at the best stocks of the past decade and gives his stock recommendations heading into 2020. video

Barron’s top 2020 stock picks

Barron's associate editor Andrew Bary looks back at the best stocks of the past decade and gives his stock recommendations heading into 2020.

Stocks in this Article

GOOGLALPHABET INC.
$1,339.71
-14.93 (-1.10%)
BRK.ABERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
$338,750.00
-170.02 (-0.05%)
VIACVIACOMCBS INC.
$41.48
-0.28 (-0.67%)
CMCSACOMCAST CORP.
$45.18
+0.08 (+0.18%)

Continue Reading Below

A new year means a new chance to make a profit from the stock market. Barron's associate editor Andrew Bary joined FOX Business’ “The Claman Countdown” to give his stock picks for 2020.

Bary said he’s looking at Google parent Alphabet and called it “a phenomenal company.” He said it’s “trading at pretty reasonable valuation” and “concerns about antitrust are overblown.” He said Alphabet is a better pick than Apple because “Alphabet earnings are growing much more quickly.”

FIDELITY MUTUAL FUND GURU PETER LYNCH: MARKET WILL BE HIGHER IN 10 YEARS

Bary named Warren Buffet-owned Berkshire Hathaway as another good pick for 2020.

Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

He said the businesses within Berkshire Hathaway, such as Geico and Burlington Northern Railroad, are promising.

Bary also said recently merged ViacomCBS is “at a favorite” and “very inexpensively priced.”

THE 10 BIGGEST STOCK WINNERS OF THE LAST DECADE

“ViacomCBS is a content factory, enormous amount of programming,” he said. “I think potentially Apple might be interested in buying the company down the road.”

Bary said Comcast will be a good pick as well going into the new year.

Comcast logo (AP)

“Their best business now is broadband, which is high-speed Internet connection through the home,” he said. “It's much better than the traditional cable TV business.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Other top stock picks from Barron’s include Royal Dutch Shell, Pfizer and Anthem. See the full list on Barrons.com.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS