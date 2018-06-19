All CVS customers can now get their prescriptions delivered

CVS customers can now get their prescriptions delivered as quickly as the next-day, making the company the first national retailer to offer pharmacy and front store delivery nationwide from its 9,800 locations.

Same-day delivery was rolled out in New York City last year and will now expand to Boston, Miami, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, DC.

In order to get their prescriptions delivered, customers can order through the CVS Pharmacy app or can call their store and have their prescriptions delivered for a fee of $4.99. A selection of household goods and popular items such as cold and flu medications are also available with more items set to be added in the near future.

The move will take on Amazon in the household categories. While the tech giant does not deliver prescriptions currently, there has been speculation it is exploring the health-care space.

CVS is in the midst of merging with Aetna. CVS proposed a $69 billion mega-merger that would create a diverse healthcare company combining an insurer, retail pharmacy and pharmacy benefits manager. There have been hopes that such a business combination could lower prescription costs.

The CVS-Aetna mega-deal requires regulatory approval. After a judge approved the Time Warner - AT&T deal, the sentiment is that U.S. lawmakers have become more amenable to this big mergers.