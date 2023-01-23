Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Airlines

Airline earnings coming in strong, despite rising fares and economic slowdown

Southwest, American Airlines, and JetBlue slated to release quarterly reports on Thursday

close
Former Spirit Airlines CEO Ben Baldanza provides his outlook on the travel industry amid pilot shortages and outdated tech. video

Revenues for the March quarter at United are anticipated to grow almost 50% year over year, while Delta saw a 41.87% revenue increase on a year-over-year basis.

Former Spirit Airlines CEO Ben Baldanza provides his outlook on the travel industry amid pilot shortages and outdated tech.

The airline industry will wrap up its earning season this week as investors sift through the data for evidence of a strengthening consumer or economic slowdown.

After Delta Air Lines and United Airlines kicked off the sector’s earnings last week with better-than-expected quarterly earnings per share, revenues, and estimates, shareholders at American Airlines, JetBlue, Southwest, and American Airlines are now homing in on the latest quarterly reports due out on Thursday.

BOEING BACK IN COURT OVER 737 MAX CRASHES AS SETTLEMENT IN JEOPARDY

Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA in New York, told FOX Business on Monday, "Last week’s airline earnings emphasized that consumer demand remains resilient regardless of how high fares have risen."

United Airlines and American Airlines planes on DC tarmac

Delta Air Lines saw a revenue increase of 41.87% on a year-over-year basis, while revenues at United for the March quarter are anticipated to grow almost 50% year over year. (Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"This week, American Airlines, JetBlue and Southwest will either confirm a strong consumer is not going away or highlight a potential turning point that confirms large parts of the economy are in slowdown mode," he continued. "The airlines' earnings might give us some insight into consumer discretionary trends."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

On Thursday, American Airlines will hold its investor call for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET. JetBlue speaks with investors and analysts at 10:00 a.m. ET, and Southwest Airlines will follow at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 37.06 +0.61 +1.67%
DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 39.03 +0.68 +1.77%
UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC. 49.46 +1.09 +2.25%
AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 16.34 +0.06 +0.37%
JBLU JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP. 8.58 +0.08 +0.94%