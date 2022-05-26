Thursday's trading: 5 things you should know

Here are the key events taking place on Thursday that could impact trading.

GDP: the Commerce Department will release its second estimate of 1Q GDP. The Refinitiv forecast is for a seasonally adjusted annual contraction of 1.3%. That’s a slight improvement from the advance estimate of -1.4%, but a big reversal from the 7.0% growth rate in the fourth quarter.

JOBLESS CLAIMS: The Labor Department releases its tally of new claims for unemployment benefits for last week. Expectations are for 215,000, little-changed from 218,000 the previous week and holding at pre-pandemic levels.

PENDING HOME SALES: The National Association of Realtors is out with its index of pending home sales for April. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv are looking for a decline of 2%, the sixth straight monthly drop as buyers contend with rising borrowing costs.

WILLIAMS-SONOMA: The company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on higher sales at its Pottery Barn and West Elm stores and improved margins. Shares rose 16% in after-hours trading Wednesday, following a 9% increase in the regular trading session.

RETAIL EARNINGS: In the morning, department store Macy’s and discount retailers Dollar General and Dollar Tree will release quarterly results. After the closing bell, the focus turns to big-box retailer Costco, as well as Gap, Ulta Beauty and American Eagle Outfitters.