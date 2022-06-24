Friday's trading: 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Friday that could impact trading.

FEDEX EARNINGS: Shares of the package delivery company gained more than 2% in after-hours trading after reporting that revenue rose 8% in its fourth quarter helped by higher shipping rates and fuel surcharges. Operating income rose 6.7% from a year earlier to $1.9 billion. Adjusted earnings of $6.87 per share missed Wall Street expectations. FedEx expects full-year earnings in the range of $22.50 to $24.50 per share.

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS: Revenue at the firearms maker 44% in its fiscal fourth quarter as demand moderated. Profit was $36.1 million, or 79 cents a share, compared with $89.2 million, or $1.70 a share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 82 cents, topping the estimate for 67 cents.

BANK STRESS TESTS: The nation’s major banks are in good shape and can withstand a severe economic contraction, the Federal Reserve determined Thursday. The 33 largest banks received a passing grade from the Federal Reserve following the latest annual "stress tests."

This year's scenario was being able to handle an unemployment rate that would more than double to 10%, a severe contraction in commercial real estate and stock market values that could cause losses of more than $600 billion.

HOUSING DATA: The Census Bureau is expected to say that sales of new single-family homes fell 0.5% in May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 588,000. That would be the fifth straight monthly decline. Surging mortgage rates and record-high prices have shut many homebuyers out of the market.

On Tuesday, sales of existing homes fell to a 2-year low amid soaring borrowing costs.

CONSUMER SENTIMENT: The University of Michigan will report it’s final index of consumer sentiment for June. It’s expected to hold steady at the preliminary reading of 50.2, which is a record low as gasoline prices soared to all-time highs, driving inflation fears.