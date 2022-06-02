Thursday's Trading: 5 Things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Thursday that could impact trading.

GAMESTOP: Shares rose 3% in after-hours trading as sales rose, but its quarterly loss widened. The video game retailer posted $1.38 billion in net sales, up from $1.28 billion a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the retailer reported a loss of $2.08 a share, compared with a loss of 45 cents a share over the same period a year ago.

EARNINGS: Reports are due from Designer Brands, Hormel Foods and Lands’ End before the market opens and Broadcom and Lululemon Athletica after the bell.

ADP REPORT: The payroll processing firm ADP releases its National Employment report for May. Economists are looking for a gain of 300,000 private-sector jobs, up from a much weaker-than-expected tally of 247,000 jobs in April. The report was pushed back a day by the Memorial Day holiday.

JOBLESS CLAIMS: The Labor Department releases its tally of new claims for unemployment benefits for last week. Expectations are for 210,000, unchanged from the previous week and holding at pre-pandemic levels. Continuing claims, which track the total number of unemployed workers collecting benefits, are anticipated to edge down to 1.325 million.

OIL INVENTORIES: The Department of Energy will release its inventory report for last week. Crude stockpiles are expected to fall by 1.35 million barrels, following a steeper-than-expected draw of more than 1 million barrels the previous week. Watch for builds of more than 500,000 barrels in gasoline inventories.