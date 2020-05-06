3M lands $126M Pentagon contract for coronavirus face masks

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense said on Wednesday it has signed a $126 million contract with industrial conglomerate 3M Co to produce 26 million face masks per month, starting October 2020.

3M is expected to increase N95 face masks production by at least 312 million annually within the next twelve months, the department said.

WHY ARE SOME FLIGHTS SO CROWDED WITH TRAVEL DOWN, SOCIAL DISTANCING IN EFFECT?

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MMM 3M COMPANY 146.79 -0.64 -0.43%

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS