2024 Year Ahead: Stocks to watch, Fed's rate cuts, IPOs rebound and Bitcoin ETF?

TOP STORY: STOCKS WRAP RECORD YEAR: The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the year just shy of all-time highs, and investors say 2024 could be equally prosperous for investors…continue reading here.

S&P 500 2023: +24%

FEDERAL RESERVE PREPS FOR RATE CUTS: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave investors an early holiday gift in December; the promise of potential rate cuts in 2024, ending one of the toughest tightening cycles in history. Investors are eyeing the first half of the year for the start of an easing pattern…continue reading here.

MORTGAGE RATES KEEP RETREATING?: Mortgage rates have already started retreating with the 30-year fixed rate falling to 6.61% to round out December and the trend is expected to continue next year. MBS Highway founder and CEO Barry Habib says the benefits could come as early as the popular spring selling season for home buyers and sellers…continue reading here.

BITCOIN ETF COMING IN 2024?: Bitcoin has gained over 153% this year, making it one of the top-performing asset classes of 2023, and there is reason to believe the Securities and Exchange Commission is close to approving the first spot Bitcoin ETF in early 2024, which could send the cryptocurrency to new highs…continue reading here.

IPOs KEEP REBOUNDING: With the Federal Reserve signaling rate cuts in 2024, the market for initial public offerings could continue to improve. There were 108 U.S. IPOs priced in 2023, according to Renaissance Capital, raising over $19 billion. While that is up from over $7 billion in 2022, it remains well below the $142 billion seen in 2021.

As investors look ahead, keep tabs on Chinese fashion house Shein and financial services firm Stripe. But there could be even more high profile names such as OpenAI and Elon Musk's SpaceX, which just saw a successful launch the Thursday before New Year's…continue reading here.

NVIDIA LEADS TOP STOCKS FOR 2023: Nvidia rode burgeoning demand for AI, which helped drive the stock to new highs making it one of the S&P 500's top large cap performers…continue reading here.

Nvidia registered a gain of over 239% in 2023.

Nvidia Shares 2023: +239%

APPLE HEADED TO $4 TRILLION?: Apple investors celebrated another year of a record share price, advancing 48% for 2023 and closing just at the $3 trillion market cap mark.

APPLE SHARES 2023: +48%

Despite some headwinds with muted quarterly sales, many believe that CEO Tim Cook can continue to deliver…more Apple coverage here.

IRS TAX BRACKETS FOR 2024: Tax time will be here before you know it, and the IRS has adjusted tax brackets for the coming year, find out where you stand…continue reading here.

