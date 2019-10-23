US Marshals auction Burt Reynolds' Trans Am with bankrupt firm's 100-plus car collection

Ready to roll?

An impressive collection of nearly 150 classic and modern cars will soon be available for auction, courtesy of the U.S. Marshals.

The cars were seized by the federal agency from the owners of DC Solar, the bankrupt solar-powered generator company that federal prosecutors have described as an $800 million Ponzi scheme.

The owners of DC Solar, Jeff and Paulette Carpoff, haven’t been charged with any crimes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento, Calif. While the investigation continues, the Carpoffs and the Department of Justice have agreed to a sale that allows the proceeds to go into a seized-asset account to avoid expenses for storage and maintenance of the vehicles.

“It is rare for the U.S. Marshals to hold an auction of such a stunning collection of vehicles,” Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Lasha Boyden said in a statement. The office is handling the sale through Apple Auctioneering Co. in Woodland, Calif.

The defunct DC Solar was a NASCAR sponsor for some time, and its sporty collection is filled with both vintage and contemporary American performance cars.

A few standouts include a 1969 Dodge Daytona, three 1970 Plymouth Superbirds, a 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and six Ford Mustangs from the 1960s. Electric cars weren't ignored, with two Teslas and five Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrids available for purchase.

Truck fans may also score from the large selection of vintage options, which include four Hummer H1s.

There’s also a custom 1978 Pontiac Trans Am that looks like the exact model from the “Smokey and the Bandit” film, and was even once owned by actor Burt Reynolds.

Online bids for the cars are currently being accepted.

