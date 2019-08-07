Trump’s VIP Hamptons fundraiser after-party: A look inside the Sandcastle estate

Image 1 of 23 ▼ A look inside the Bridgehampton Sandcastle estate where President Trump's re-election campaign will host a fundraiser party. (Courtesy Bespoke Real Estate)

Call it the hometown MAGA after-party of the summer.

All eyes are on the Hamptons this weekend as President Trump gears up to headline a fundraiser for his 2020 re-election campaign at one of the most luxurious homes on the market – courtesy of host and legendary homebuilder Joe Ferrell.

The reception, targeting Trump supporters with deep pockets, starts around $56,000 per couple to get in the door, $11,000 for the VIP treatment and $35,000 for a pic with the president according to The Washington Post.

Tickets for the speaking event at the luncheon prior to the after-party don't come cheap either. The paper reported Wednesday that ticket prices for lunch go for $100,000 for a photo op and $250,000 for a private convo with Trump.

News of that event, hosted at billionaire Stephen Ross' mansion nearby, went viral after celebrities called for a boycott of his fitness empires Equinox and Soul Cycle.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle along with lawmakers will be around to host guests for Friday night's party at Sandcastle with the president.

Of course, any donors interested in buying the venue itself could also have a chance to throw their hat in the ring – with an asking price set at $39.9 million, exclusively listed by Bespoke Real Estate.

The property boasts 10 bedrooms, and a sprawling yard with a 60-foot pool complete with an underwater sound system to enjoy while you sunbathe like previous house guests Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Justin Bieber.

The cost to rent? If you need a place to crash through Labor Day: $1 million.

But if only a few weeks are needed for some R&R – only $550,000.

Here are just a few of the many amenities on the 11.5-acre property:

Baseball field

Tennis courts

Bowling alley

Indoor jacuzzi

Indoor theater

Rock wall and skateboard halfpipe