‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Ferrari replica is up for auction if you're looking for a joyride

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The bright red sports car, a 1963 Modena GT Spyder California, is set for auction Thursday at Mecum Auctions in Monterey, California. (Courtesy: Mecum Auctions)

Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck weren’t the only stars to appear in the classic 1986 film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” A shiny, red Ferrari lookalike all but stole the show when the pair skipped school and took a joyride in the infamous car.

And now it could be yours for a cool $300,000. But don't expect it to stay that low.

The bright red, sports car, a 1963 Modena GT Spyder California, is set for auction Thursday at Mecum Auctions in Monterey, California. Its estimated value, per the event’s website starts at the modest six-figure number.

The petite, V-8 engine-equipped automobile isn’t the only notable car up for sale.

Mecum is presenting a collection of more than 600 specialty pieces they revealed Wednesday would be on on the auction block for collectors.

One includes Elvis Presley’s family car, a vintage 1967 Lincoln Continental Lehmann-Peterson Limousine, famously used by Presley and his wife, Pricilla.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ This vintage 1967 Lincoln Continental Lehmann-Peterson Limousine is an Elvis Presley’s family heirloom, but it may need some work. (Courtesy: Mecum Auctions)

Here are 10 of the other big headliners hat auctioneers hope will catch the eye of collectors:

2014 Ferrari Laferrari

Estimate: $2.7 million to $3.5 million

This futuristic, compact ride is the “distilled essence of a contemporary Formula 1 race car,” according to Mecum Auctions. It’s equipped with more than $37,500 in special features.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 2014 Ferrari Laferrari (Courtesy: Mecum Auctions)

2017 Pagani Huayra Roadster

Estimate: $2.7 million to $3 million

The white exterior and red trim are only part of what makes this car flashy. It’s twin turbocharged HP engine and top speed of 238 MPH add to the pizazz, too.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 2017 Pagani Huayra Roadster (Courtesy: Mecum Auctions)

1947 Delahaye 135m Guillore Cabriolet

Estimate: $1.5 million to $2 million

Fitted Louis Vuitton luggage included.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 1947 Delahaye 135m Guillore Cabriolet (Courtesy: Mecum Auctions)

1935 Auburn 851 Sc Boattail Speedster

Estimate: $1.2 million to $1.4 million

This classic green roadster just had a comprehensive restoration to its concours standards.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 1935 Auburn 851 Sc Boattail Speedster (Courtesy: Mecum Auctions)

1966 Ferrari 275 Gts

Estimate: $1.1 million to $1.4 million

This car is one of only 200 produced over a two-year span.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 1966 Ferrari 275 Gts (Courtesy: Mecum Auctions)

1965 Shelby 289 Cobra Csx2588

Estimate: $900,000 to $1.2 million

And this one’s even rarer: It’s one of 56 finished in Rouge Iris.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 1965 Shelby 289 Cobra Csx2588 (Courtesy: Mecum Auctions)

1952 Allard J2 Roadster

Estimate: $800,000 to $1.2 million

This black exterior, red interior post-World War II sports car is hard to miss. Its unique design got it featured on “Gotta Have It TV” in 2005.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 1952 Allard J2 Roadster (Courtesy: Mecum Auctions)

1938 Talbot-Lago T120 Roadster

Estimate: $900,000 to $1.1 million

The chrome-wire wheels and whitewall tires make this one a true classic.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 1938 Talbot-Lago T120 Roadster (Courtesy: Mecum Auctions)

2005 Ford Gt Pb1-1

Estimate: $800,000 to $1 million

This flashy yellow ride was the first production Ford GT to surpass 205 MPH.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 2005 Ford Gt Pb1-1 (Courtesy: Mecum Auctions)

1953 Chevrolet Corvette Roadster

Estimate: $500,000 to $750,000

This hand built white classic was the last 1953 Corvette ever made.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 1953 Chevrolet Corvette Roadster (Courtesy: Mecum Auctions)

A special media conference will take place Aug. 14 at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa to reveal the vehicles up for auction. The auction itself will run Aug. 15 to Aug. 17.

