Taking the off-road experience to a whole new level: Honda shows off latest Talon model

“This is Honda’s first sporty, side by side. It’s a big business now in the power sports business, “ FoxNews.com automotive editor Gary Gastelu told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo, while driving a Talon on Wednesday.

2020 Honda Talon 1000X

With a 100 horsepower engine, the Talon 1000X-4, and Talon 1000X-4 FOX Live Valve are off-road vehicles that drive fast, crawl over rocks and speed through the desert.

The cost: $20,000. There are now two and four-seater Talon models available.

2020 Honda Talon 1000X-4 FOX Live Valve

“It’s basically an all-pro sports car, you take big jumps, you can drive it basically like a motocross bike,” Gastelu added. “It’s really just about fun.”