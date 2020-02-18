Supreme, Oreo launch 'designer' cookie collaboration

Oreo is getting a lot of hype.

America’s favorite cookie went viral after landing a collaboration with the luxury "hype beast" brand Supreme. The New York-based street wear company revealed the designer cookies as part of its new spring-summer 2020 accessories line Monday.

The Oreo cookies are dyed Supreme red and filled with its signature vanilla creme. Fashionable foodies can snag the snack pack of three cookies for $8, one of the most accessible price points for the designer brand, which charges hundreds of dollars for its clothing. A family-size package of regular Oreo cookies is around $3.50.

The red cookies were dubbed "hype cookies" when a photo of the red sweets leaked on Reddit months ago.

Of course, the thought of spending more than $3.50 for Oreos had some fans seeing red.

“No one’s paying $250 for some Oreos,” on user posted on Twitter, a subtle jab at the brand, known for its expensive T-shirts, hoodies and sweatpants.

Others said they'd never wait in line for a clothing collaboration, but they'd gladly wait for cookies.

"I'd never wait in line for Yeezys, but I'd wait a week in line for Supreme Oreos," one user commented on Oreo's Instagram.

The Supreme Oreos are reminiscent of the cookie brand’s cream cheese-flavored Red Velvet Oreos.

