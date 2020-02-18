Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

Supreme, Oreo launch 'designer' cookie collaboration

The 'hype beast' street wear brand is selling 3 Oreos for $8

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business Briefs: Oreo out with two new flavors for the new year, Caramel Coconut and Chocolate Marshmallow; Boeing reaches financial settlement with American for damages the airlines has faced with the 737 Max jets still grounded.video

Oreo rolls out new flavors; American reaches settlement with Boeing for 737 Max compensation

FOX Business Briefs: Oreo out with two new flavors for the new year, Caramel Coconut and Chocolate Marshmallow; Boeing reaches financial settlement with American for damages the airlines has faced with the 737 Max jets still grounded.

Oreo is getting a lot of hype.

Continue Reading Below

America’s favorite cookie went viral after landing a collaboration with the luxury "hype beast" brand Supreme. The New York-based street wear company revealed the designer cookies as part of its new spring-summer 2020 accessories line Monday.

Supreme collaborated with Oreo for its spring-summer 2020 accessories line.

The Oreo cookies are dyed Supreme red and filled with its signature vanilla creme. Fashionable foodies can snag the snack pack of three cookies for $8, one of the most accessible price points for the designer brand, which charges hundreds of dollars for its clothing. A family-size package of regular Oreo cookies is around $3.50.

The red cookies were dubbed "hype cookies" when a photo of the red sweets leaked on Reddit months ago.

TOP LUXURY BRANDS WITH THE HIGHEST RESALE VALUE

Of course, the thought of spending more than $3.50 for Oreos had some fans seeing red.

“No one’s paying $250 for some Oreos,” on user posted on Twitter, a subtle jab at the brand, known for its expensive T-shirts, hoodies and sweatpants.

Others said they'd never wait in line for a clothing collaboration, but they'd gladly wait for cookies.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"I'd never wait in line for Yeezys, but I'd wait a week in line for Supreme Oreos," one user commented on Oreo's Instagram.

The Supreme Oreos are reminiscent of the cookie brand’s cream cheese-flavored Red Velvet Oreos.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE