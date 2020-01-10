Top luxury brands with the highest resale value

Streetwear is topping the resale market.

Continue Reading Below

A hoodie from the brand Supreme, the American skateboarding shop and clothing company popular among millennials and Gen Z, is leading the luxury resale market according to a new report from The RealReal, an online marketplace for luxury consignment, which analyzed the top-selling brands on the luxury resale market during the course of the last decade.

The New York City-based clothing brand’s Box Logo Hoodie came in at No. 1 with the strongest resale value. The item is currently sold on the marketplace for upwards of $6,000 (the estimated retail value is $935, according to The Real Real).

“Streetwear solidified its place in the world of luxury, and Supreme dominated the decade as the luxury brand with the overall strongest resale value,” Rati Levesque, CEO of The Real Real said in the report. “Millennials came into their spending power and leveraged it to support a more sustainable future for fashion, becoming the top demographic buying resale.”

LUXURY HANDBAGS GET BIG RETURN ON THEIR INVESTMENT

The RealReal’s report analyzed data from millions of resale transactions among shoppers over the decade. Other luxury brands including French handbag maker Goyard’s St. Louis Tote; Van Cleef & Arpels’ Alhambra bracelet; Hermes’ Birkin bag; and the Louis Vuitton Neverfull bag round out the top five items with the highest resale value.

The demand for eco-friendly brands over fast fashion continues to grow. The search for sustainable brands increased by 3.6 times in the past two years, according to the report. And Stella McCartney ranked No. 1 as the most sustainable brand. And the demand for vintage items — like the Dior monogram saddle bag — surged 830 percent by the end of 2019.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Here is the full list of high-end brands with the best resale value, according to the RealReal:

1. Supreme’s Box Logo Hoodie

2. Goyard’s St. Louis Tote

3. Van Cleef & Arpels’ Alhambra Bracelet

4. Hermès Birkin

5. Louis Vuitton’s Neverfull tote

6. Rolex GMT-Master

7. Tiffany & Co. Bone Cuff

8. Patek Philippe’s Aquanat Travel Time

9. Cartier’s Juste un Clou Bracelet

10. Moncler’s Moka Puffer Coat

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE