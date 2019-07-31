The $80G ring ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown could have had: What you need to know

There was plenty of drama on the finale of “The Bachelorette” Tuesday night -- not the least of which was the huge sparkling engagement ring that Hannah Brown received from Jed Wyatt when he proposed in Greece.

Though Brown later broke off their engagement after learning Wyatt allegedly had a girlfriend at the start of the show's filming, here’s what you need to know about the ring.

Designed by famous jeweler Neil Lane -- as all “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” engagement rings are -- the ring Wyatt gave to Brown is estimated to be worth somewhere between $45,000 and $80,000, according to Life & Style.

“Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the diamond, we estimate the cost of the ring to be between $45,000 to $80,000,” Kathryn Money, vice president of Strategy & Merchandising for Brilliant Earth, told the outlet.

The oval cut main stone was surrounded by a halo of 89 smaller diamonds and a diamond band, which totaled 3 karats, according to Us Weekly.

The outlet reported that the ring was also handmade in platinum.

Regardless of how beautiful the lavish ring is, Brown will likely have to return it, since she ended the engagement with Wyatt.

Brown ended up dumping Wyatt over the phone after learning he'd had a girlfriend when "The Bachelorette" began.

She explained to host Chris Harrison, “The first news I heard [about Wyatt's girlfriend, Haley Stevens] was actually the day after we got engaged. But it was just that he wanted to let me know that if anything was said, there was a girl he was hanging out with. I was like, ‘OK, what does that mean and did you end it?’ … But ultimately, he told me it was a week before," she continued. "It wasn’t a girlfriend; he was just hanging out with her.”

Wyatt appeared on the show and told Brown he'd always be in love with her, but she made it clear that the damage was done for good, explaining, “I’m not trying to punish you, but my feelings have changed and I think when that trust was broken, my feelings really just were broke with that and I don’t love you like that anymore.”

Brown later explained that the very honesty that made her fall for Wyatt was missing when he didn't tell her about his relationship, and that's why she ended the engagement.

“I have been in love with somebody in my past who lied to me, who cheated on me, and I tried to make it work,” she explained. “But I’m not that girl anymore, and that’s been something I’ve been so proud of. So, no matter how much it hurts, I won’t allow myself to be stuck in [something] for any longer than I should be. I deserve better.”

Fox News’ Jessica Sager contributed to this report.