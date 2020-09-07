Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Royals

Prince Harry repays taxpayer money for UK home renovation

Royal coughs up $3.2 million to British taxpayers

close
FOX Business’ Ashley Webster on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reported interest in a home in Malibu, California, near the stars of Hollywood. video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eying Malibu mansion

FOX Business’ Ashley Webster on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reported interest in a home in Malibu, California, near the stars of Hollywood.

LONDON  — Prince Harry has repaid 2.4 million pounds ($3.2 million) in British taxpayers’ money that was used to renovate the home in Windsor intended for him and his wife Meghan before they gave up royal duties and moved to California.

Continue Reading Below

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S NETFLIX DEAL DOESN'T PLEASE UK

A spokesman for the couple said Monday that Harry had made a contribution to the Sovereign Grant, the public money that goes to the royal family. He said the contribution “fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage,” near Queen Elizabeth II’s Windsor Castle home, west of London.

He said Frogmore Cottage will remain the home of Harry and Meghan, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, when they visit the U.K.

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2020 file photo, a general view of Frogmore Cottage on the Home Park Estate, Windsor. Prince Harry has repaid 2.4 million pounds ($3.2 million) in British taxpayers’ money that was used to renovate the home intended for him an

Royal accounts for 2019 show that 2.4 million pounds was spent renovating the house, including structural work, rewiring and new flooring. Harry and Meghan agreed to pay back the money and start paying rent as part of the plans drawn up when they quit as senior working royals in March.

PRINCE HARRY RECORDS MESSAGE FOR THOMAS THE TANK ENGINE

They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California and last week announced a deal with Netflix to produce a range of films and series for the streaming service.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS