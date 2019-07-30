'Friends' fans can get a piece of TV history from Pottery Barn: Here's the price tag

Image 1 of 8
They charmed everyone gathered around the living room as one of the highest-rated shows in TV history – and now Pottery Barn is hoping you’ll want exactly what Rachel got in “The One With the Apothecary Table.”
Anyone with an extra $1,099 to burn can now own the piece from Phoebe’s least-favorite store.
The furniture company is celebrating the 25th anniversary of “Friends” with items including mugs from “Central Perk” to hand towels with fan-favorite quotes from everyone’s favorite group of New York City roommates.
Here’s a look at what the company hopes will bring some fun nostalgia from the sitcom to light:
Mug collection
$14.50 - $24.50
Tea Towel sets
$34.50
Fountain Scene Canvas Art Prints
$149
Apothecary Coffee Table
$1,099
