'Friends' fans can get a piece of TV history from Pottery Barn: Here's the price tag

They charmed everyone gathered around the living room as one of the highest-rated shows in TV history – and now Pottery Barn is hoping you’ll want exactly what Rachel got in “The One With the Apothecary Table.”

Anyone with an extra $1,099 to burn can now own the piece from Phoebe’s least-favorite store.

The furniture company is celebrating the 25th anniversary of “Friends” with items including mugs from “Central Perk” to hand towels with fan-favorite quotes from everyone’s favorite group of New York City roommates.

Here’s a look at what the company hopes will bring some fun nostalgia from the sitcom to light:

Mug collection

$14.50 - $24.50

Tea Towel sets

$34.50

Fountain Scene Canvas Art Prints

$149

Apothecary Coffee Table

$1,099