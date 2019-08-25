Search

Rosetta Stone wants your dog to be bilingual

By FeaturesFOXBusiness

Language program Rosetta Stone is celebrating National Dog Day Monday with multilingual canine commands.

In honor of the national holiday, the well-known language tool has launched a new guide replete with top commands in 23 languages with audio recordings for dogs – and their owners.

Rosetta Stone’s president Matt Hulett said new four-legged-friendly program reflects their business of bringing communities (bipedal or quad) together and deepening connections, according to the New York Daily News.

“This special dog-friendly language guide is the perfect way to help dog owners embark on a language learning journey with their furry best friend at their side,” Hulett said.

The company is throwing customers a bone and allowing them to try it for free with promo code “DOGDAY2019” -- the code also gives wet-nosed linguists another 20 percent of the app.