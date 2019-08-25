Rosetta Stone wants your dog to be bilingual

Language program Rosetta Stone is celebrating National Dog Day Monday with multilingual canine commands.

In honor of the national holiday, the well-known language tool has launched a new guide replete with top commands in 23 languages with audio recordings for dogs – and their owners.

Rosetta Stone’s president Matt Hulett said new four-legged-friendly program reflects their business of bringing communities (bipedal or quad) together and deepening connections, according to the New York Daily News.

“This special dog-friendly language guide is the perfect way to help dog owners embark on a language learning journey with their furry best friend at their side,” Hulett said.

The company is throwing customers a bone and allowing them to try it for free with promo code “DOGDAY2019” -- the code also gives wet-nosed linguists another 20 percent of the app.