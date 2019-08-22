Plant-based food trend goes to the dogs

Wild Earth is launching a high-protein, meat-free food for dogs.

Wild Earth CEO Ryan Bethencourt told FOX Business' "After the Bell" this idea all came from his curiosity into what we are feeding our dogs.

"I just assumed it was pretty much high-quality protein," Bethencourt said. "The more I looked into it, the more I realized that the protein that we feed our pets is actually non-human grade."

Bethencourt claims dog food contains animals that were either dying, dead, diseased or disabled.

FOX Business called veterinarians to get their opinion on plant-based dog food.

"I think this will turn out to be a fad diet for dogs," Dr. Brian Marder with the Roslyn Greenvale Veterinary Group said. "Dogs are carnivores, therefore, the digestive system has developed to absorb meat. I prefer the companies that do the most research; Royal Canin, Science Diet or Purina. The kibble of yesterday has been vastly improved. There is no problem feeding just dry food."

Bethencourt disputed that viewpoint.

"I 100 percent disagree with him that dogs are carnivores," Bethencourt said. "We know that dogs are actually omnivores, like us. A lot of people have that misconception that they're actually carnivores."

Bethencourt insists dogs can "survive and thrive" on a plant-based diet.