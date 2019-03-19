Mike Trout, Angels reach $430M contract extension, richest deal in sports history: Report

Superstar outfielder Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are finalizing a 12-year, $430 million contract that shatters the previous record for the largest deal in the history of professional sports, according to a report Tuesday.

The deal would pay Trout an average annual salary of $36 million, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported. Trout, 27, was set to become a free agent after the 2020 season.

Trout’s contract extension would easily surpass boxer Canelo Alvarez’s record-setting $365 million contract with streaming service DAZN. It would breaks the MLB record set by fellow slugger Bryce Harper, who signed a $330 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this offseason.

Angels representatives did not immediately return a request for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.