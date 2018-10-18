article

With the announcement of boxer Canelo Álvarez's record $365 million contract, there has been a renewed focus within the sports industry on the outrageous amounts that the world's top athletes are paid.

Continue Reading Below

Though many athletes earn hundreds of millions of dollars from endorsement deals, the majority of the world's highest sports contracts are with players in Major League Baseball, with eight out of the 10 largest contracts coming from the MLB.

Here are the world's top 10 highest-paid athletes by contract.

1) $365 million - Canelo Álvarez

The Mexican boxer signed an 11-fight contract with London-based video streaming service DAZN, according to The Guardian. Álvarez has the potential to make even more money if DAZN hits certain subscription benchmarks.

2) $325 million - Giancarlo Stanton

Advertisement

Stanton, who was traded to the New York Yankees for the 2018 season, signed a 13-year contract with the Miami Marlins, according to CBS Sports.

3) $275 million - Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez signed a 10-year contract with the New York Yankees in 2008, receiving $23 million more than his previous contract with the Texas Rangers.

4) $252 million - Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez's prior contract was with the Texas Rangers made headlines back in 2000 for its staggering size.

5) $248 million - Miguel Cabrera

The Detroit Tiger's first baseman signed an eight-year extension on top of his existing contract.

6) (tie) $240 million - Robinson Cano

The Seattle Mariner's Robinson Cano signed a 10-year contract, from 2014 to 2023.

6) (tie) $240 million - Albert Pujols

Los Angeles' Albert Pujols signed a 10-year contract with the Angels, from 2012 to 2021.

8) $228 million - James Harden

The NBA's most expensive contract is with James Harden, from 2017 to 2023.

9) $225 million - Joey Votto

The Canadian signed a 10-year contract, from 2014 to 2023, with a club option in 2024.

10) $217 million - David Price

Price signed a seven-year contract with the Boston Red Sox, from 2016 to 2022, according to Major League Baseball.