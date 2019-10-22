Expand / Collapse search
Macy's, Bloomingdales to stop selling fur by 2020, switch to faux fur

Associated Press
Joe Namath's flashy fur boosts business, owner says

Marc Kaufman Furs owner Marc Kaufman talks business in the fur industry.

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy's Inc. says it will stop selling real fur by the end of its fiscal year 2020 at its namesake stores, Bloomingdale's, as well as at its discount outlets.

As part of the announcement, the department store chain says it will close its fur vaults and salons.

In statement, Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette says company representatives have regularly met with the Humane Society of the United States and other non-governmental groups.

Macy's store label brands are already fur free. The Cincinnati-based retailer says that the rise of new fabric technology like faux fur will make the transition easier. Macy's follows such companies as Ralph Lauren and Burberry in dropping real fur.

Macy's fiscal year 2020 will end in early 2021.