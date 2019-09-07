Kanye West buys sprawling $14 million Wyoming ranch, complete with a restaurant

Kanye West has purchased a massive Wyoming ranch in the town of Cody, known as the “rodeo capital of the world.”

Continue Reading Below

Reports on Saturday confirmed that the 21-time Grammy winner and husband of Kim Kardashian put down $14 million for the luxurious property, which includes eight lodging units and is ideal for "monster trout" fishing, with two freshwater lakes.

The 9,000-plus acre estate includes a restaurant and saloon, a ranch-style event center and meeting facilities as well as horse barns and farm animals. TMZ reports West owns 4,500 acres, while the remainder is leased from the federal government.

Earlier this week, a video of West, Matthew George -- a Canadian designer and YEEZY clothing line consultant, and Greg Lewis, a songwriter who runs Honest Management, was posted on Twitter showing the three riding an ATV through the site.

West is currently residing at the ranch, where he is working on a new album said to have heavy religious themes; it's set for a Sept. 27 release.

Advertisement

The outlet reports that West’s longtime collaborator, Pusha T, is also at the estate at the moment, likely to help the 42-year-old finish the project.

West worked on the album “Ye” with Pusha T in Wyoming last year, paying more than $5,000 a night to rent a home in the area.

Not bad for a guy who just three years ago revealed he was $53 million in debt while asking Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for a $1 billion investment. West has since turned his fortunes around, with Forbes ranking the rapper as the third highest-paid celebrity in July, noting he built a $1 billion empire through his brand Yeezy.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS