Kanye West experimenting with 'Star Wars'-inspired housing concept called living 'bubbles'

Kanye West, rapper and self-proclaimed visionary, has secretly ordered the building of dome prototypes for a sample housing community on his Calabasas property with Kim Kardashian. Several sources are reporting that the musical artist, fashion designer, and now housing developer, has commissioned living ‘bubbles.’

The outspoken supporter of President Trump is reportedly engaged in the project to examine housing equity issues and to eliminate class-barriers.

West's team has allegedly been researching "every period" of human housing achievements to optimize the homes and construction crews have been instructed to operate secretly for a while now. Sources say the structures are roughly 50 feet tall.

The Yeezy innovator’s inspiration supposedly comes from his childhood obsession with "inspired by Luke Skywalker's childhood home," as suggested in his recent Forbes profile.

The profile mentioned that one of West’s many nascent projects were the "prefabricated structures," which were likened to the Star Wars aesthetic on Tatootine.

Forbes writer Zack O'Malley Greenburg was given a tour of the compound and said the artist has a clear vision of the development.

"He tells me they could be used as living spaces for the homeless, perhaps sunk into the ground with light filtering in through the top," said Greenburg.

After the tour ended, he and West "zoom[ed] off into the night" in a Lamborghini.

The dome-like houses sit on his approximate three hundred-acre property. After years of development on his home with Kim Kardashian, which they share with their four children, is completed and reflects their particular avant-garde vision.

